Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce dies at 20

TAMPA (WFLA) – Actor Cameron Boyce, who starred in the Disney Channel’s television shows and series, has died at age 20.

The young actor was best known for his role in the Disney show “Jessie” and the movie “Descendants.”

A Disney Channel spokesperson, who was informed by a family spokesperson, confirmed the death to CNN on Sunday morning. No information was immediately available on his cause of death.

Boyce was described as “An incredibly talented performer and a remarkably caring and thoughtful person” who will be dearly missed.

Boyce was also set to appear as a series regular in HBO’s new show, “Mrs. Fletcher,” starring Kathryn Hahn.