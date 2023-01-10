(The Hill) – Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway, a member of the Diamond and Silk duo who gained national attention for their staunch support for former President Trump, has died at the age of 51.

Hardaway and her sister, Rochelle “Silk” Richardson, were Democrats before switching parties to become Republicans ahead of Trump’s 2016 presidential run.

“The World just lost a True Angel and Warrior Patriot for Freedom, Love, and Humanity! Please respect the privacy of Diamond’s family!” the Twitter account for the duo posted Monday night.

The tweet did not state a cause of death.

The post included a link for people to give contributions to Richardson aimed at “Preserving Diamond’s Legacy.”

Trump posted about the news of Diamond’s death on Truth Social, writing that she died in her home state of North Carolina and that it was “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans.”

“Silk was with her all the way, and at her passing. There was no better TEAM anywhere, or at any time! Diamond’s death was totally unexpected, probably her big and precious HEART just plain gave out. Rest In Peace our Magnificent Diamond, you will be greatly missed!” he said.

The duo appeared on Fox News’s streaming service, Fox Nation, but the network cut ties with them in 2020 after they questioned whether the official COVID-19 death figures were being manipulated. Trump declared his support for the two in a tweet after they left the network, saying that he loved them as did “millions of people!”

The pair then launched a program on Newsmax in August of that year, called “Diamond and Silk: Crystal Clear.”

NBC reported that they were both born in 1971, based on their book, “Uprising,” which was released in 2020.

They testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee and Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation in 2018 on Facebook allegedly trying to limit their access to their page, NBC noted.