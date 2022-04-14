AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Diamond Lakes Regional Park will be closed today, Thursday, April 14, 2022.

Both access gates from Windsor Spring Road and Willis Foreman Road will be locked, beginning at 10:30am.

Access to the Diamond Lakes Campground is limited to patrons, and reservations will be checked at the gate on Willis Foreman Road.

There will be no access to any other park areas, including the Diamond Lakes Library, the Robert Howard Community Center, and the walking track.

The After-School-Program at Robert Howard Community Center will operate as usual.

NewsChannel 6 is attempting to find out why the park is closed.