DHEC has no control over vaccine requirements for employers, other groups

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) –– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has released details on whether or not the agency has control over exemptions for the COVID vaccine.

According to a news release, DHEC does not issue exemptions of any kind for adults. The agency has no role in an employer’s decision to require vaccinations.

DHEC has authority over immunization requirements for school and childcare attendance, and as required by South Carolina law, DHEC developed and grants an exemption to childhood immunization requirements for religious beliefs. The COVID-19 vaccine is not required in order to attend school and childcare.

State law only applies to daycare and school-aged children, not adults. You’re asked not to come to the public health department asking for adult vaccine exemptions for any reason. DHEC does not control or regulate vaccine requirements from businesses, including whether to grant an exemption.

The agency said that vaccine adult vaccination exemptions should be requested from the company or other group requiring the vaccine following the procedures and documentation requirements set by that company. The decision about whether to grant an exemption is only determined by the company or group requiring the vaccination.

According to the FDA approved instructions for use, medical contraindications to vaccination with COVID-19 vaccines include: