DFACS to investigate child abuse claims against Sammie Sias, GBI investigating misappropriation claims

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has learned that claims made against Augusta Commissioner Sammie Sias will be investigated by the GBI and DFACS.

DFACS will be investigating child abuse claims made against the Commissioner.

Last week, former Jamestown Center Manager, Willa Hilton, accused Sias of misappropriation of city funds and mistreatment of children at the center.

The GBI will be investigating the claims of misappropriation of funds.

NewsChannel 6 has also learned that Sias will be removed from Jamestown Center’s operations until the investigation is complete.

Willa Hilton will be removed from the position of Chairman of the Augusta Aviation Commission.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.