BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Georgia Department of Transportation will start work to replace the Brier Creek and Brier Creek Overflow Bridges on State RT. 23. It’s scheduled to start Tuesday, July 11.

Those bridges are located between Sardis and Girard in Burke County.

Georgia Department of Transportation

GDOT says a detour will be set up while the bridges are under construction. The contractor will prepare and maintain the detour around the closure, which utilizes SR 23, SR 80, SR 56, US 25 ByPass, and SR 24. The detour allows the construction to be completed twice as fast and saves on construction costs by working within the existing right of way, not changing the alignment of the bridge, according to GDOT.

The bridge is expected to open to traffic in the 2nd quarter of 2024.