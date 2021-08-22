Aiken County Detention Center on lockdown following disturbance

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The Aiken County Detention Center is currently on lockdown.

NewsChannel 6 received a number of messages and phone calls about a possible riot at the detention center. According to the Aiken County Sherrif’s Office, there was an inmate who was causing a disturbance.

After the inmate didn’t comply with orders, “the entire pod became one big disturbance,” according to Captain Eric Abdullah of the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

Then jail staff pulled back from the facility and called in additional resources. “It was a massive response,” Capt. Abdullah added.

