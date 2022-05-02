ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — A teenager who authorities say came back to intentionally kill two men he had wounded in a shootout has been charged with murder.

Police say 17-year-old Ahmik Coleman was a passenger in a car on a Rock Hill street Tuesday night when two men fired into the vehicle.

Investigators say Coleman was hit in the hand and fired back, wounding the men who shot at him.

Detectives say Coleman initially fled the shooting, but returned to execute 16-year-old Kam’ran Brevard and 17-year-old Evanta Hart while they were wounded in the street.

Authorities say also killed in the shooting was 16-year-old O’Marian Small who was driving the car Coleman was in