Augusta, Ga (WJBF) For months city leaders say the trash talk in Augusta has been complaints about the service.

“I get calls on is miss pickups, I had three on Friday that was not picked up, my own garbage has not been picked up on several occasions,” said Commissioner Alvin Mason.

Commissioners hearing from consultants about the landfill operation.

Consultants say the bottom line is being impacted by inflation and the pandemic.

And the consultant’s recommendation is to increase rates,

For most customers, the fees would go from $310, dollars, 50 a cents a year to $400 dollars a year.

To me, I would always rather see cuts made, or more efficiencies made before we ever go and say we need to make an increase,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

I don’t see an expansion of fees right now, I just don’t see it, I don’t see people paying any more right now for the service that we are receiving,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Bobby Williams.

Consultants telling commissioners without an increase, garbage fees will not keep pace with the costs of service and pointing out the city has not increased rates in ten years.

“And we have to figure out, how to do this so we can’t keep operating and increasing our production and not increase the costs,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

But this cost increase recommendation is coming at a time when commissioners are getting a lot of complaints about service.

“The service has not warranted an increase,” said Commissioner Alvin Mason.

Consultants are also recommending the city charge haulers more to use the landfill, as another way to offset rising operational costs.

In Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.

Commissioners voting to hold a work session on garbage rates next month.

If the new rates are approved, they would begin next year.