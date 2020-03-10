Designs for Fleming Park plans

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) The fields are still quiet at Fleming Park, and no memorial for Melquan Robinson, five months after the city agreed to it in a settlement with his family.

“It is time to go ahead and finish it and I’m sure things will come out in the next month or two so we can that off of our to do list,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

What has been done though are the artistic designs for the memorial, but Recreation and Parks officials say this is still a work in progress.

“That was a conceptual idea it mainly said we want to put in a new entry way and plaza that would better reflect the memory of Melquan so noting is set in stone yet,” said Ron Houck, Interim Recreation and Parks Director.

The plans are calling for the creation of a large all purpose park at Fleming, and replacing the old lighting and the ball fields.

“There was no way we were going to put ball fields back so within that approval so we were sort of directed to look at some safety issues remove fencing remove the old lights,” said Houck.

But some commissioner are saying maybe the ball fields should stay.

“I don’t know if I would get rid of all the ball fields I really don’t,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

“Maybe we should keep the lights and the ball fields but if it looks like we have more than enough based upon our experts then I could understand getting rid of them,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

The current phase of the sales tax is paying for the improvement here at Fleming Park but some commissioners saying this is just the beginning they want to see more for Fleming park in the next phase of the tax, in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6,