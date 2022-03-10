WASHINGTON (Storyful) – A sheriff’s deputy in Washington state has been praised by his superiors after pulling an unconscious driver from an SUV that was engulfed in flames after it crashed into a parked vehicle in Kennewick on Monday, March 7.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) released body-worn camera footage showing Corporal JP Benitez rushing over and opening the driver’s door to reach him. Despite smoke obscuring his vision and flames leaping toward him, Benitez manages to grab the driver by the hood of his sweater and drags him out to safety.

Benitez “began rendering life-saving measures as the driver had allegedly overdosed until EMS personnel arrived,” the sheriff’s office said.

The BCSO described Benitez’s actions as “heroic” and said: “We’re extremely proud of Corporal Benitez for jumping into action to save the life of another.”

Kennewick Police said the rescued driver was “medically cleared” on the scene and arrested on suspicion of DUI and two counts of Reckless Endangerment. “The parked vehicle was occupied and also sustained damage from both the collision and fire,” police added.

