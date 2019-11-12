Deputy: Man charged with killing 2, including pregnant woman

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (AP) – Authorities in South Carolina say a man has been charged with fatally stabbing two people, including a pregnant woman.

News outlets report 38-year-old Anthony Lamar Gathers II was arrested and charged with two counts of murder, possession of a weapon and the death of a child in utero.

Berkeley County Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker says deputies responded to the stabbing around 5 a.m. Sunday. Baker says the two victims were found in the driveway.

The victims weren’t immediately identified. Authorities didn’t immediately provide a potential motive.

It’s unclear whether Gathers has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story