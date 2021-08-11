Deputy involved accident on Mike Padgett Highway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Georgia State Patrol is investigating an an officer involved accident on Mike Padgett Highway.

Wednesday, August 11th at 8:31 p.m., a Richmond County Deputy was driving south on Mike Padgett Highway near the intersection of Moore road, responding to a call. Another vehicle turned into the path of the deputy, causing a collision.

The deputy and the driver of the other vehicle were transported to Augusta University Medical Center. The deputy has serious but non-life threatening injuries while the driver of the other vehicle is reported to be critical.

There is no further information available at this time. Identities are being withheld until the family is notified.