EVANS, GA (WJBF) – Marshal David Willis is a former firefighter and has served in the Army, he’s also a part of the heart of a superhero group, continuing to change and protect the lives of others.

“just such a nice awesome individual who is always putting others above himself he trust God implicitly” said Bryan Williams with ‘the heart of a superhero group.’

Marshal Willis along with another deputy was responding to a call at the Circle K near Fury’s Ferry road Tuesday, when a woman hit both Deputies with her car injuring them.

Williams says although this incident may have been a scary situation, it doesn’t surprise him …

“you know I don’t want to pick on anybody, but if the person that hit him would have actually talked to him, and they probably would have found themselves with a new friend” said Williams.

The woman has been arrested for aggravated assault and obstruction toward the two officers.

Williams says the superhero groups helps others to see Willis in a different way.

“we all do it for different reasons, but we all do it for the right reason and Matthew 5:14-16 the light of the world is really kind of our mantra and we take it into the hospitals and see any kind of kids anybody really kids from one years old to eight years ok” said Williams.

Marshal Willis’s wife posted to social media that he is now out of the hospital and home resting.