MCDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga (WJBF) – The McDuffie County Sheriff’s office has issued a warning about a pair of suspicious men.

Authorities say on October 31st, 2 men wearing safety vets, posing as telephone line installers—went into houses in the area.

Investigators say their intent was to distract, and divert the attention of homeowners so they could steal from them.

They were last seen driving a white 4-door pickup truck.