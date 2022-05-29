by: Lindsay Miller

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference Sunday to address a recent drive-by shooting that killed a young boy.

6-year-old, Winston Hunter was struck by gunfire when a drive-by shooter opened fire on his Orangeburg home.

The incident occurred May 14 around 11:35 p.m.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell with OCSO has announced a press conference to discuss “important updates” in the shooting.

The press conference will be held Sunday at noon on the steps of the Orangeburg County Courthouse located at 151 Docket Street.

A vigil was held on May 23 where the Black Law Enforcement Alliance, Speak Life Enterprises, and community partners honored Hunter.