AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating these men.

According to ACSO, 27-year-old James Terrance Bates III and 55-year-old Isaac Cummings Jr. are both wanted for assault and battery.

Bates stands 5 ’11 and weighs 160 pounds, his last known whereabouts were the 1600 block of Keys Pond Road in Warrenville, S.C.

Cummings stands at 5’5 and weighs 150 pounds, his last known whereabouts were on the 180 block of Gregg Street in Graniteville, S.C.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of the individuals, they are asked to please contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811.