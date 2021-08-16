Deputies searching for suspect who jumped into Augusta canal during chase

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – A Columbia County Deputy attempted to stop a driver with improper registration Monday evening which led to a chase ending with the driver of the vehicle jumping off the I-20 bridge into the Augusta Canal.

For all your latest breaking news and local headlines sign up for our daily NEWSLETTER

The deputy attempted to pull over the white Chevrolet Blazer with Ga tag RXZ3757 as the registration was improper and the NCIC/GCIC return advised ownership had ceased for the vehicle the tag was registered to.

When the deputy tried pulling over the subject, the driver did not yield and proceeded to leave Columbia County and head into Richmond County on Davis Rd. The driver continued leading a chase even after hitting a pole on Walton Way Extension at the I-20 Eastbound ramp.

The driver continued heading east just past exit 200 when he turned around in the median and then began traveling westbound on I-20. He then exited the vehicle on the overpass of the Augusta Canal and jumped over the railing into the water.

The deputy leading the pursuit says the man was last seen swimming underneath the overpass. The suspect is a white male in his mid to late 30s, and approximately 6 ft tall.

Deputies located tracks on the banks of the canal. A K9 unit was deployed to track and eventually lost track of the subject heading south between the river and the canal.