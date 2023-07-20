AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says that they need the public’s help in locating a man wanted on several charges.

Authorities say 29-year-old Barry Harold Cook Jr. is wanted on several charges, burglary in the 2nd degree, possession of a stolen vehicle and assault and battery.

Cook Jr. is described as a white male, 5’3 tall, weighing 160 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of this individual, please contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 642-1761.