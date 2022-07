APPLING, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies and search teams are looking for a possible breaking and entering suspect who fled on-foot after being approached by law enforcement at Innovation Parking in Appling.

The search includes the wooded area around Innovation Parkway at White Oak Business Park and the area along I-20 Eastbound.

Details are limited, but the Sheriff’s Office tells WJBF that it is the suspect is wanted in connection to crimes at another location.