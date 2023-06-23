RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – An elderly woman with dementia is missing out of Hephzibah.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says that 79-year-old Linda Scarbough is missing. She was last seen around 9:00 a.m. Friday June 23, 2023 on the 2900 block of Algernon Circle.

According to RCSO, Linda is suffering from early dementia and arthritis, which causes her to need a wheelchair; the wheelchair was found at the residence.

She has a medium build, gray hair, brown eyes, and is about five-feet tall, weighs 140 pounds.

Linda Scarbrough is considered to be endangered.

Any information concerning this Missing Person, please contact any On-Duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.