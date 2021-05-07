Deputies help dog who wandered into Augusta store

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Here’s a feel good story for the day.

Two dogs wandered into a Dollar Tree store on Augusta West Parkway in Augusta.

One dog was able to get out with the help of employees and customers.

But, a pit bull got lost inside the store.

Thanks to the help of Richmond County Deputies Amanda Donald and Jonathan Shackelford the pit bull was safely taken out of the store.

Deputy Donald comforted the pit bull and Deputy Shackelford stopped on an aisle to get the dog a

box of food before leaving the store.

No word on what happened to the dog or whether it was reunited with its owner.