Depot supporters say project is moving forward

Last week Augusta Commissioners insisted on this sit down with the depot developers in an effort to clear the air on project well after the meeting one conclusion was reached, that more discussions are needed.

After more than two hours behind closed doors, Augusta Commissioners still not united behind depot project, but supporters say at the meeting was still positive.

“I think it gave everyone in the room a chance to vocalize what they didn’t like or like things like that so we didn’t see it has the end we saw it as an opportunity to move it forward,” said Margaret Woodard, Executive Director of the Downtown Development Authority.

“We still have some questions not that we’ve thrown the project in the trash, but we still want some more answers,” said Commissioner Bobby Williams.

The meeting was held behind closed doors so what answers city leaders are seeking are not public,however, many saying there are parts of the proposed agreement that need to be tossed out.

“We’re still in negotiations there are still some unanswered questions that we haven’t got we’re working on them it’s going to go back to the drawing board on a couple of things,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

“Right now per one of my colleagues suggesting that we try and start back at the drawing board that we may end up doing that,” said Commissioner Ben Hasan.

One area of concern for city leaders is the developers have not formally committed to phase two of the project, and telling commissioners what comes next would depend on the market, however Woodard says the developers have plans for phase two.

“They said there hasn’t been any class A office space built since the late 60’s so they believe there is an opportunity if not it would be something else that the commission would have to approve. so there would be something else there always was,” said Woodard.

“We’re not sure that’s the best answer I can give you it’s about a fifty fifty project right now,” said Commissioner Bobby Williams.

In spite of Monday’s meeting city leaders say the issue of parking here for Unisys still needs to be worked out but despite that Margaret Woodard of the Downtown Development Authority says new timeline for ground breaking on the depot project is the first quarter of next year. In Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.