Department of Justice investigating Ahmaud Arbery case as hate crime

BRUNSWICK, Ga (WJBF) – The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery as a hate crime.

S. Lee Merritt, the Arbery family attorney, says he found out about the DOJ investigation on Thursday.

“The mother and father of Ahmaud Arbery and their legal team met with officials from the Dept. of Justice late last week, including Bobby Christine, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District. According to Mr. Christine, his office is investigating why it took so long to arrest the individuals responsible for Mr. Arbery’s death. This would involve the consideration of both civil and criminal charges against state officials and other conspirators involved in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery. We left that meeting feeling satisfied that the DOJ would do their part to fully investigate all players involved in this murder and that they would hold those responsible accountable.”

Gregory McMichael and his son Travis were arrested May 7th for the February shooting death of Arbery.

Gregory McMichael and his son Travis McMichael. Georgia's attorney general on Sunday asked the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the handling of the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man who authorities say died at the hands of the two men as he ran through a neighborhood.

A 3rd suspect, William “Roddie” Bryan, was arrested for Felony Murder after recording the incident on video.

A spokesperson for the DOJ confirmed that the civil rights division was looking into hate crime charges.

