AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Denzel Robinson, a visionary and founder of Strength of a Robinson (S.O.A.R.) and Fresh Startz Shop and Salon in Augusta, Is on a mission to empower the community.

“Because the more we expose the youth to, we can expand where they can go,” he said.

Aiken-born and Augusta-raised, he graduated from North Carolina A&T before returning home.

After the pandemic, he worked to bring his vision to life in the Laney Walker neighborhood.

“Providing opportunity and owning the building allows me to be able to hire and add to my team,” he shared. In the barbershop, I have my childhood friend, the co-owner of Fresh Startz Shop and Salon. Next door, I have my sister, who has a waxing and body care line. She’s able to come here because I was able to provide that opportunity.”

Originally, the company was a personal clothing line. After selling his home, he purchased the building and acquired machines for expansion. Now, you can get a haircut, create custom items, and rent booths at the salon. Soon, scooters will be available.

“The main thing about me was I wanted to provide a quality service for some of the local businesses so that they can also grow their businesses as well,” he said.

Denzel’s commitment extends to exposing youth to diverse opportunities. “It is actually a young guy by the name of Jonathan. He goes to T. W. Josey, and he has a clothing line that he’s able to come here, and, you know, it’s keeping him off the streets while also teaching him parts about entrepreneurship,” he shared.

He’s also involved in community initiatives like the Lucy Laney Golden Blocks competition. The contest involves creating a mural on the side of his building.

“So even right now, being here re-rebranding a building that has always stood in the community of Laney Walker, I think it’s just a good opportunity for me to take the Golden Blocks to the next era,” Denzel added.

The businesses also serve as a family affair, with his wife and two children actively playing a part.

“My son has come here. He sweeps the barbershop floors at times,” he said laughing. Shawn asked jokingly, “Do you pay him for that?” “Actually, we do. So, he is earning money,” he shared. “He broke a controller; he had to pay for it himself, so he’s already learning the responsibilities of what it’s like to have ownership and, you know, earn money for yourself.”

He also wants to start a clothing line as part of his vision to S.O.A.R. higher. “You know, Atlanta, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where that’s my hometown. I just wanna be able to package this community of service anywhere throughout the nation,” Denzel shared.

NewsChannel 6 salutes Denzel Robinson on his achievements that earned him the Mary L. Jones Black Affirmation Award.