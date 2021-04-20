Denmark Technical College to host App Challenge Expo

DENMARK, SC (WJBF) – Denmark Technical College will host their inaugural App Challenge Expo on April 28, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. The event will be on their main campus located at 1126 Solomon Blatt Blvd. in the William L. McDuffie Student Services Center. The event is part of a larger partnership with Tennessee State University in an effort to bring coding to underserved communities and HBCU students. It is free of charge.

“Denmark Technical College is excited to bring this interactive and fun event to the community. The best part is that no experience is necessary. We strongly encourage anyone who is interested in learning more about the world of coding, either for fun or as the beginning to a lucrative career, to register. We want to show the community that everyone can code and create,” said Dr. A. Clifton Myles, executive vice president for administration and innovation of Denmark Technical College.

The app challenge expo is open to all members of the community, from school-aged through adults. Individuals will be tasked with coming up with a prototype for an app that would be useful for the community or that solves a problem for an everyday challenge.

While no experience is necessary, Denmark Tech is offering a virtual workshop on April 22, from 7:00 – 8:00 p.m. to help prepare individuals, with limited to no prior IT experience, on what to expect. Registration for the workshop is also free.

“The workshop is led by Marc Aupont, national IOS engineer, who does a fantastic job of breaking down the process into bite sized pieces and giving participants the tools they need to start the process of learning how to code,” added Myles.

You can learn more about the App Challenge Expo and register here: https://www.denmarktech.edu/app-challenge-expo/