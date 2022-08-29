DENMARK, S.C. (WJBF) – Denmark Technical College, in partnership with Santee Cooper and Dominion Energy, is showcasing South Carolina’s first HBCU electrical lineworker program. On August 25th, it honored its first graduates.

“Today is a wonderful blessed day for Denmark Technical College,” said Denmark Tech President Dr. Willie Todd, Jr.

“I participate because, I wanted to see what it’s about,” said program graduate Naquan Johnson. “What drew me to it? What can I say, the teamwork. Just bonding. Bonding with my others, cause I got family out here, all my whole family doing it.”

According to Denmark Tech’s website, “the objective of the Electrical Lineworker Program (ELP) is to provide the opportunity for students to embark on a meaningful and rewarding career in the electrical line work industry. This is accomplished by providing training methods that have proven to be extremely effective in preparing students to be highly successful employees. During the 16-week program, students will be trained in three educational areas: Academic Training, Field Training as well as Certifications & Skills. Student/Teacher ratios during the field training environment are 16:1.”

“The obstacle is the most difficult because it involves a lot of climbing and crossing and you got make sure you are a hundred percent follow it at all times,” added graduate Diontra Wiggins. “We just always stress teamwork.”

“This event is important because you get to learn ways to better maneuver and adapt using your body and basically come up with a good time,” Wiggins said. “I feel proud of myself. I always like a challenge and this class is definitely a challenge!”