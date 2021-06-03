Denmark Technical College announces free tuition for 500 students

DENMARK, SC (WJBF) – Denmark Technical College President Dr. Willie L. Todd Jr. announced 500 students would be awarded the new Denmark Technical College Tuition Assistance scholarship for the fall 2021 semester.

The tuition assistance is available to the first 500 students who apply and are enrolled for Fall 2021.

The program is open to full-time and part-time students as well as in-state and out-of-state residents.

Denmark Tech leadership has decided to use funds to alleviate the gap that exists between the cost of tuition and student funding.

The tuition assistance is available to both current and incoming students.

Students interested in the tuition assistance scholarship must complete the FAFSA federal financial aid application.

Once admission has been confirmed and students are enrolled, their bills will reflect a tuition assistance credit if they are one of the first 500 students to enroll.

As a last dollar scholarship, the credit will be for the remaining amount of tuition due after other grants and scholarships have been applied. Students will not have to use awarded loans in front of the tuition assistance scholarship.

Students interested in applying for the Denmark Technical College Tuition Relief Scholarship should visit www.denmarktech.edu/freetuition/.