Denmark, SC water distribution event set for Sunday

DENMARK, S.C. (WJBF) — A water distribution drive will be held in Denmark, South Carolina, Sunday, June 30.

The event kicks off for residents of the city at 3 p.m. at 199 Coker Avenue.

We’re told volunteers are needed. Contact Denmark Citizens for Safe Water on how to participate.

Some Denmark residents are reluctant to drink the City’s water after a chemical was added to the water supply without the knowledge of residents as well as numerous water quality issues that surfaced a few years ago.

The City is now being sued for negligence.

