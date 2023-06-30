DENMARK, S.C. (WJBF) — Nearly a year after a young man was killed in Denmark, South Carolina, his family is still grieving. “It changed my life. Sometimes I feel like I’m dead on the inside. I feel like I’m viewing myself in the third person,” sister Briante Nimmons said.

Twenty-year-old Tony Tyrease Nimmons also known as TT, graduated with honors from high school and college. He played varsity basketball for two high schools. The number five was significant to him. “He played that and every year he would ask for that number. My daughter was that number. But not knowing,” mother Bernay Nimmons added.

On September 28, 2022, he was discovered dead in a vehicle at the intersection of Plum Alley and Peterkin Street with at least one gunshot wound. “So it happened there,” father Tony Nimmons showed Shawn. “My son’s car was either pushed in over there, under that tree that where my son’s car was pushed over there. He was left in the car dead over on that side of the street.”

The family of Nimmons is deeply concerned about the lack of investigation surrounding his death. “Now apparently this brother has cameras. I told somebody called him, and told him to turn off his cameras,” he recalled. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is handling the case. “So I’m in the dark on it right now,” he added.

They believe his death deserves justice. They added that his life had changed for the better, embracing family and faith and leaving his unborn son behind. “I knew that he was going to be a great dad,” Bernay shared. “I was behind his back 100%. Now I’m here. I’m gonna take care of my grandson. I’m gonna do whatever it takes.”

The family now seeks closure. “It’s a hurting feeling. It’s a hurting feeling. Not only because of my son’s death, but all these people I grew up with around here know what happened. That’s, that’s the hurting thing about it,” Tony added. They are calling for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death. They hope that by sharing his story, others can learn from it, and systemic issues can be addressed. “Here’s the thing about it, the same kids are doing the same thing. They go down for a few days back on the streets,” Tony Nimmons added.

Call authorities if you know anything.