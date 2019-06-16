Denmark family home damaged by fire; Red Cross stepping in to help

DENMARK, S.C. (WJBF) — A home was damaged by fire in Denmark, South Carolina. Now the American Red Cross is stepping in to help out.

The home was located on Church Street. We’re told Denmark Fire Department responded to the blaze.

The Red Cross is helping five adults and two children by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items, according to officials.

The Red Cross is offering these tips: If you’re firing up the grill, be sure to always keep an eye on it when it’s in use. Never grill indoors and make sure to keep it out in the open, away from the house or anything that could catch fire. Be sure children and pets stay away from the grill, too.

The organization is also asking you to use caution while outdoors in the summer heat. Be sure to discuss heat safety precautions with members of your household. If you do not have access to air conditioning, choose places you go to for relief from the scorching heat — including schools, libraries, theaters or malls.