Denmark facing fine for not fixing issues within water system

DENMARK, S.C. (WJBF) — The City of Denmark, South Carolina is facing a fine for not fixing problems within its water system.

In documents obtained by NewsChannel 6, we’ve learned the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control ordered the City to pay a $4,000 to the agency by August 2.

DHEC issued a consent order on July 2 citing a number of deficiencies in the system discovered during a sanitary survey in April including:

The annual testing of backflow prevention devices had not been conducted in 2018 and 2019 at several locations. A backflow prevention device is used to protect potable water supplies from contamination or pollution due to backflow. In water supply systems, water is normally maintained at a significant pressure to enable water to flow from the tap, shower, or other fixture.

Malfunctioning fire hydrants identified during testing completed in 2018 had not been repaired or replaced.

A flushing program had not been developed and implemented in the Voorhees College master-metered distribution area. This was noted during a sanitary survey on January 15, 2019.

A plan had not been submitted to DHEC by March 4 to address the recommendations from the April 19, 2018 Voorhees elevated storage tank inspection report and the April 20, 2018 Nibco elevated storage tank inspection report. Also, a plan and schedule to address the maintenance deficiencies of the Bamberg County Industrial Park elevated storage tank had not been submitted to the Department, and the tank had not been incorporated into the City’s operating procedures. This, DHEC says, was documented and the item rated “unsatisfactory” during two past sanitary surveys.

Deficiencies noted during the February 23, 2018, and January 15, 2019, sanitary surveys had not been addressed.

In South Carolina, the Department of Health and Environmental Control perform sanitary surveys on all public water systems every one to five years depending on system classification. Based on a survey result, the system is rated satisfactory, needs improvement, or unsatisfactory.

The order concluded the City violated the State Primary Drinking Water Regulations in that it failed to properly operate and maintain the system. Violators of the law could be forced to pay up to $5,000.

The order doesn’t cite the City’s water quality but the water system.

What’s Next?

Besides the $4,000 fine, the City must turn off the Bamberg County Industrial Park storage tank from the distribution system.

If the tank is placed back in service, the City must:

Notify DHEC

The interior and exterior must be inspected by a professional tank servicing company.

All recommended repairs must be completed and a final report from the contractor verifying the completed work must be submitted to the Department before placing the tank back in service.

On June 11, 2019, DHEC officials say that the agency received an email from the City stating that, after reviewing pressure test data with local engineers on June 10, 2019, they determined that removing the Bamberg County Industrial Park elevated storage tank from service should not interfere with the PWSs ability to maintain adequate pressure. The letter also stated that the Owner’s representatives would be meeting with Bamberg County Council on July 1, 2019, to request ownership of the tank, with all rehabilitation and repairs to it included in the Rural Development tank project if the request was approved. If the request is not approved, the City will cease using it, according to DHEC.

Within 30 days:

The City must submit a written request of the intended use of Well 4 Cox Mill Well – G05160. If the request is not approved by DHEC, the well will be “properly abandoned” by a certified well driller. Documentation must be submitted within 60 days after notifying the agency.

Within 180 days:

Well 1 Brooker Center – GO5108 and Well 3 Legare Street – G05110 must be properly abandoned by a South Carolina certified well driller and documentation submitted.

The water system must be surveyed to identify all cross connections; ensure that all proper backflow prevention devices are installed, tested, and added to the inventory for annual testing of all cross connections; and submit the updated cross connection program with the test results to the Department for review and approval.

An updated Valve and Hydrant Maintenance Program must be submitted and approved. Also, all malfunctioning fire hydrants identified back in 2018 will either need to be repaired or replaced.

An updated system map including identifying all of the wells, water plants, storage tanks, valves, hydrants, line locations, line sizes, and master meter connections must be submitted and approved.

A revised procedures manual with the system’s current configuration must be submitted

All of the recommended repairs to the Voorhees and Nibco elevated Storage tanks per the March 29, 2019 inspection reports must be completed. A final report from the contractor verifying the completed work must be completed.

