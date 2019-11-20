Democratic hopefuls face-off at Tyler Perry Studios

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Tyler Perry studios had a royal red carpet last month in Atlanta and since then they’ve already secured two projects — tonight’s Democratic Presidential Debate and next month’s Miss Universe pageant.

DNC organizers say Georgia is now a battle ground state, and has one of the highest African American voter turnout — that’s why both parties are focusing on Georgia.

Event organizers say one of the main reasons they picked this location a few weeks is that it’s one of the only major studios in the country owned by an African American.

The 330 acre studio space has 12 sound stages named after prominent African Americans in the entertainment industry and even a replica of the White House.

The ten Democratic hopefuls will face off at the Oprah Winfrey sound stage with a thousand audience members– they’ll have a little over a minute to make their point.

Just a few weeks back, President Trump launched a “Black Voices for Trump Coalition” in Atlanta to gain support from black voters.

But the Georgia Democrat’s say many of those people flew in to the event and were not all Georgia voters.

The DNC says in just the last ten months, 300-thousand people have moved to Georgia — of those, 47-percent are people of color and 45-percent are people under the age of 30.

DNC organizers say Georgia flipped 6 districts in 2016, gained 16 seats in the state legislature last year and democrat Stacey Abrams came within half a point from winning the governor’s race.

Organizers say the debates are a big opportunity to bring a big event to a battle ground state.

DNC organizers are also fighting hard in the peach state on voter suppression — to make sure those who are disabled have access to transportation and increasing voter participation for the African American, Latino and youth vote.

Tomorrow some of the presidential hopefuls including Corey Booker, Pete Buttigieg, and Andrew Yang will join Stacey Abrams to fight voter purging.

Abrams also hinted that if asked, she would happily accept the Vice-Presidential nominee.

Tonight’s Democratic Presidential Debate will air from 7-9 p.m.

Georgia voters will head to the polls for the primary — on March 24th next year.