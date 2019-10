Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) (4th L) speaks while Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) (L-R), Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), former housing secretary Julian Castro, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) , former tech executive Andrew Yang, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, and New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio listen during Democratic Presidential Debate at the Fox Theatre July 31, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

GEORGIA (WJBF) – The fifth democratic Presidential debate is heading to the Peach State.

It’s on November 20th– but the location is not yet released.

To qualify for the debate, candidates must receive at least 3 percent or more– in at least four national or early state polls.

At least eight candidates have already qualified.

The next debate is October 15th in Ohio.