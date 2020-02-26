Democratic candidates coming to South Carolina

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – A Presidential hopeful and music super star will be in Orangeburg today (Wednesday). Democrat Elizabeth Warren and musician, John Legend will be at South Carolina State University.

It’s all part of the Get Out The Vote campaign. The rally will be held in the Martin Luther King, Junior Auditorium. Doors for the free event open at 11am. The event starts at 12:30.

Friday Warren will be in Warrenville in Aiken County. She’ll be at the Aiken Field Office on Augusta-Aiken Road for an event. Doors open at 4:15. The event begins at 4:45pm.

Tomorrow (Thursday), candidate Tom Steyer, will be making a stop in Orangeburg.

He’ll be speaking at a rural health care leadership breakfast.

It starts at 8:30 at the New Vision Educational Center.

