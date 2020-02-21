Democrat Tarver formally launches Senate campaign in Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A former federal prosecutor appointed by President Barack Obama is officially running against Georgia’s newest U.S. senator.

Democrat Ed Tarver of Augusta kicked off his Senate bid Thursday with a video highlighting his service as an Army captain and his appointment by Obama as southern Georgia’s first African-American U.S. attorney.

Tarver had planned to run against newly appointed Republican Kelly Loeffler, and didn’t back down with the race now crowded.

“Georgia needs experienced, committed leadership in the United States Senate,” said Tarver. “As a Captain in the United States Army, I embraced the values of hard work and public service. That led me to serve my state as a senator and my country as a federal prosecutor appointed by President Barack Obama. In the Army, we were never asked if we were Conservatives or Liberals. It was about serving one nation.



“Today, Washington is broken. Too much emphasis is placed on one side winning and another side losing. Our values are under assault by those individuals who are willing to sacrifice the future of our nation for personal gain. I’m running for the U.S. Senate to restore decency to Washington, bring real leadership, and fight for our Georgia values – bipartisan criminal justice reform, fiscal responsibility, and access to quality health care. We can do so much better than we’re doing today. I’ve been fighting for Georgia for more than 20 years, and I am ready to keep that fight going.”

Republican congressman Doug Collins is also running, as are Democrats Matt Lieberman and the Rev. Raphael Warnock of the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta.

They’ll share the ballot in a free-for-all special election Nov. 3.

Latest Headlines: