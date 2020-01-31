Delta suspends all US flights to China amid new coronavirus

(ABC News) – Delta Airlines suspended all of its flights to China as coronavirus cases in the country top 9,600.

The airline will temporarily suspend flights starting Feb. 6 through April 30, due to “ongoing concerns related to the coronavirus,” the company said in a statement.

People wear face masks as they ride an escalator at the Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Face masks sold out and temperature checks at airports and train stations became the new norm as China strove Tuesday to control the outbreak of a new coronavirus that has reached four other countries and territories and threatens to spread further during the Lunar New Year travel rush. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Until Feb. 5, flights will continue to operate, in order to ensure that passengers who want to leave China can do so. The final China-bound flight is scheduled to depart Feb. 3.

While U.S. carriers continue to offer limited flights to China, United Airlines has suspended 356 flights and American Airlines has suspended two flights.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.