Deer Management Program in Woodside Plantation suspended

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Aiken leaders are putting the brakes on a deer management program in the All-America City.

Council members say Woodside residents have a number of areas they are concerned about including, locations of shooting zones, proximity of shooting zones to inhabited property, and cleanup after culling.

Woodside Plantation Property Owners Association will submit a revised wildlife management plan to the City and the Wildlife Manager.

We’re told the City and Wildlife Manager will review the plan with the primary objective being the safety of residents. Upon review, if the City and Wildlife Manager deem all criteria is met, an approval to proceed with the City’s wildlife management process will be granted.