Death penalty sought against Alvin Hester for murder of Richmond County investigator Cecil Ridley

Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – The State of Georgia has filed its notice of intent to seek the death penalty in the trial of Alvin Theodore Hester.

Hester is charged with the murder of Richmond County Sheriff’s Department narcotics investigator Cecil Ridley on Nov. 19, 2019, at the Augusta Mart convenience story on the corner of 12th and MLK Jr. Blvd.

Hester has been in custody since the shooting and was indicted earlier in February.

District Attorney Natalie Paine mentions in her filing the aggravated nature of the crime Hester is charged with, because the murder was committed against a peace officer while engaged in the performance of official duties.

The notification to the Court and Hester’s lawyer of the State’s intention to impose the death penalty against Hester was filed Feb. 7, 2020.

The filing of intent is in preparation for Hester’s upcoming arraignment on Feb. 14.