Death penalty for S.C. father convicted of killing his 5 children, ages 1 to 8

In this Monday, June 3, 2019 photo, Timothy Jones Jr. sits during closing statements in his murder trial at the Lexington County Courthouse, in Lexington, Ky. Jurors are again deliberating whether the South Carolina father is guilty of murder in the deaths of his five children. (Jeff Blake/The State via AP, Pool)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP/WSPA) — A South Carolina father was sentenced to death Thursday for killing his 5 children, ages 1 to 8.

The same Lexington County jury that convicted Timothy Jones Jr. of five counts of murder last week voted for the death penalty.

Jones killed his five children in their Lexington home in August 2014.

Jones’ lawyers argued that he deserved mercy because he was a good father with mental illness who snapped over drug use and single father stress.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)