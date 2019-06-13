Death penalty for S.C. father convicted of killing his 5 children, ages 1 to 8

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP/WSPA) — A South Carolina father was sentenced to death Thursday for killing his 5 children, ages 1 to 8.
The same Lexington County jury that convicted Timothy Jones Jr. of five counts of murder last week voted for the death penalty.
Jones killed his five children in their Lexington home in August 2014.
Jones’ lawyers argued that he deserved mercy because he was a good father with mental illness who snapped over drug use and single father stress.
