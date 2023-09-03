Aiken County, S.C. (WJBF) – Investigators are on the scene of a deceased person who was found just off the side of the road near the intersection of Salley Road and Veterans Road.

According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, around 1:33 pm, a witness called 911 about finding a Caucasian woman who appeared to be deceased.

Aiken County EMS determined that the woman was deceased.

The Sheriff’s Office is working with the Aiken County Coroner’s Office in determining the identity of the person as well as investigating the manner and cause of death.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for the latest details as they’re available.