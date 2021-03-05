Death investigation in Grovetown following shooting near Lynbrook Way

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – A death investigation is underway after a shooting in Grovetown.

Deputies from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting call around 8:30 p.m. at Chamblin Road and Sawmill Trail.

When they arrived on the scene, they found 24-year old Reakwon Watson of Aiken with a gunshot wound to the leg and 18-year old Tyreius Wakefield of Aiken unresponsive, but with no apparent injuries.

Both men were sitting in a Chevy Cobalt on the side of the road.

A 3rd person, 21-year old Shaunta Kemp of Aiken, was seen coming out of the woods. A gun was found in the vicinity of the area Kemp walked from.

First responders started CPR on Wakefield and first aid was administered to Watson. Both were taken to Doctors Hospital for treatment.

As deputies continued to survey the scene, dispatch advised that Grovetown DPS received a call at 8:03pm concerning shots fired on Lynbrook Way in the city of Grovetown and they located a suspect on the 200 block of Lynbrook Way.

James Chatman of Grovetown was identified as a suspect through a neighbors surveillance camera.

Video showed Chatman shooting at the Cobalt as it was leaving Lynbrook Way.

The coroner was called to Doctors Hospital around 10:30 p.m. for the death of Tyreius Wakefield.

His cause of death is still unknown.

If you know anything about the incident, you’re asked to contact Grovetown Department of Public Safety at (706) 863-1212.

This is a developing story.