Death investigation in Aiken County

AIKEN, SC (WJBF)- April 25th, 2021 at 1:40 am the Aiken County Coroner’s Office responded to Aiken Regional Medical Centers for the shooting death of an Aiken teen.

The shooting occurred at 12:18 am near an apartment complex on Barnwell Ave at Kershaw St.

Two teenagers were reportedly seated inside a vehicle when unknown subjects started shooting into the vehicle striking the victim.

The victim, Joseph J. Copeland, age 18 sustained at least one gunshot wound and will be autopsied Monday in Newberry.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety is continuing with the investigation.