Death investigation in Aiken County

Augusta, GA (WJBF)– Aiken County Coroner’s Office responded to Augusta University Medical Center where an Aiken man was pronounced dead after being struck by a vehicle.

The incident occurred June 05, 2021 at 09:01 p.m. on York St. at Barnwell Ave., Aiken, SC. The victim was walking northward on York St. when a north bound vehicle struck the victim.

EMS transported the victim to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The victim’s name will be released after positive identification and notification of family.

