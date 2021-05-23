Death investigation on Iris Lane, Aiken County

Aiken, SC (WJBF)- Aiken County Coroner’s Office respond to shooting incident on Iris Lane, Aiken, SC.

Sunday, May 23, 2021 at 1:47 p.m. the Aiken County Coroner’s Office responded to a shooting incident in the five hundred block of Iris Lane that claim the life Dexter Sullivan, age 26.

Sullivan of Iris Lane was pronounced dead on the scene from a gunshot wound. The details of what led up to the shooting are still under investigation.

Sullivan will be autopsied Wednesday in Newberry. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is continuing with the investigation.

