Death investigated after body discovered near Aiken Regional Medical Center

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an individual found dead near Aiken Regional Medical Center, Wednesday.

A person walking their dog found a body in the woods behind the 400 block of University Parkway at 11:17 a.m.

The body was decomposing and will be autopsied in Newberry, S.C. Thursday. More information will be released once the victim is identified and next of kin have been notified.

