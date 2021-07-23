Deadly shooting on W. Hugh Street in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County investigators responded to Augusta University Medical Center Thursday night for the shooting death of a Graniteville man.

The victim, 25-year old Stashaun Judge, was pronounced dead by a doctor from at least one gunshot wound to the body.

The shooting occurred at the North Augusta Gardens apartment complex on W. Hugh Street, at approximately 9:39 p.m.

No suspect information has been released.

If you know anything about this incident, contact the ACSO at 803-642-1762.