AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a shooting death that occurred on the 1900 block Telfair Street.

33-year old Johnny Willingham, who lived on Telfair, was shot at least one time and pronounced dead on the scene at 1:20 Tuesday morning.

For all your latest local headlines and breaking news delivered to you, sign up for our NEWSLETTER

An autopsy has been scheduled at the GBI Crime Lab.

No word on a suspect or motive.

This is an ongoing investigation.