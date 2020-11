AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one person dead.

Just after 1:00 a.m., investigators responded to a shooting on the 3600 block of Byrd Road.

That’s off of Peach Orchard Road.

44-year old Benjamin Chavous was killed in the shooting.

Count on Newschannel 6 to keep you updated on this developing story.

Latest Headlines: