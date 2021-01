AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a shooting death that occurred at 950 Stevens Creek Road.

The victim was shot at least one time and was pronounced dead on the scene at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The body will be transported to the GBI Lab for an autopsy.

The ID will be released as soon as next of kin has been notified.

This a developing story.